Heavy rains cause flash-floods in south Kashmir

Heavy rainfall during night hours triggered flash-floods and caused water-logging in several areas of south Kashmir's Islamabad district in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), at Srigufwara-Sirhama in Bijbehara, a cloud burst resulted into overflowing of streams and Dadi canal causing flash-floods. "The water entered many residential houses in Nowshera village and damaged standing crops and orchards," locals said.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), at Srigufwara-Sirhama in Bijbehara, a cloud burst resulted into overflowing of streams and Dadi canal causing flash-floods. "The water entered many residential houses in Nowshera village and damaged standing crops and orchards," locals said.

A 3-year-old girl drowned in a fast flowing stream at Amad village near Aishmuqam area. She was identified as Toiba Jan daughter of Nazir Ahmad Mir. "The family immediately retrieved her from the stream and shifted her to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead," an official said.

The rainfall also inundated several areas in Islamabad town and the villages around. The water level in one of the canals in the peripheries of the town overran and inundated the Pehroo area. "The water entered several houses causing inconvenience to the people," locals said. They said the entire area is water-logged and people including elderly are stuck at their homes.

"We fear for our lives and property if it rains again as has been predicted by the MET department," said Muhammad Ashraf, a local.

The rainfall caused water-logging in several localities in Islamabad town including Azadpora, SK Colony, Sarnal, New Qazibagh and Laizbal. The water-logging was caused partly by the poor drainage system and mainly because of encroachment of water bodies.

"Three years back the authorities dug up the entire town for sewage, seepage, and drainage purposes. We don't know what happened to that project," Mushtaq Ahmad, a local said. He said the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and drainage was non-functional.

Another local, Aadil Ahmad, blamed the encroachment on water bodies � irrigation canals, flood channels, and rivulets as the reason for inundation of town.

"The water bodies, like Ladi-Laizbal irrigation canal, Aaripat, Nagbal spring outlets and other small streams have been choked by the commercial structures, houses, toilets," he said.

Ahmad blamed the municipal authorities and flood and irrigation department for allowing these structures to come up. "I have been crying hoarse for past so many years over encroachments on water bodies but since it fulfills the interests of the concerned departments, they are unmoved," he said.

An official report had earlier attributed the damage caused in the town to the property by the 2014 deluge mainly to the choking of these water bodies.

Meanwhile, rains have increased the water level in several major Nallas of South Kashmir including Lidder, Vaishaw, Sandran, Rambiara, Tongri Nalla, Aripal Nalla, Aaripat, Brengi, and Veth Vathastu which are tributaries of Jhelum river. "The Jhelum river originating from Verinag is also swelling up at Khanabal, Bijbehara, Sangam, Awantipora and Pampore. However, there is no immediate threat of floods," an official said.