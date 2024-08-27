Heavy Rains Damage Standing Crops In Bahawalpur
Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2024 | 09:45 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Heavy intermittent rains with thunderstorm lashed Bahawalpur region for last two days have reportedly damaged standing crops in several areas.
Standing crops have been affected in Hasilpur tehsil, Khairpur Tamewali tehsil, Bahawalpur Sadar tehsil and Yazman tehsil due to heavy rains. Rain lashed Hasilpur on Monday and damaged standing crops in several parts of the tehsil.
Heavy intermittent rain started in Bahawalpur city, Bahawalpur Sadar tehsil and Yazman teshil on Tuesday afternoon. Till filing of this news story, intermittent rain has been continuing lashing Bahawalpur region at night. Rain was followed by thunderstorm and speedy winds.
Reports suggested that rains had damaged standing crops in several areas of Bahawalpur district including maize crops and others. However, it benefited paddy crops.
Farmer leader, Malik G.M Channar said that heavy intermittent rains had damaged standing crops in Sama Satta, Noorpur, Noshahra, Khatri Bangla, Yazman, Dera Bakha, Lal Suhanra, Khairpur Tamewali, Qaimpur, Hasilpur and other areas. “Crops standing on thousands of acres of land have been damaged or affected in several areas of Bahawalpur district,” he said.
He said that farmers’ community have already suffered losses due to lesser purchase of wheat crop and low rate, adding that now, they had to suffer financial constraints due to heavy rain.
Meanwhile, roads and streets have been presenting look of canals and ponds in several localities of Bahawalpur city. Rainwater accumulated on roads in Commercial Area, Satellite Town, Farid Gate, Circular Road, Bus Terminal area, Railway Station area, Shahdra, Fauji Basti and others. Rainwater has also entered shops and houses in downtown areas.
However, teams and machinery of Municipal Corporation, District Council and Bahawalpur Waste Management Authority were seen engaged in draining out accumulated rainwater from circular road and other areas.
The local Met Office sources have forecast that the region might continue receiving more intermittent rain for next two to three days.
Meanwhile, an alert issued by the Punjab Disasters Management Authority, board of Revenue, Government of Punjab received at the Deputy Commissioner Officer, Bahawalpur has emphasized the need to make necessary arrangements for rescue and relief operation if urban flooding like situation emerged in Bahawalpur region due to heavy rains.
