Heavy Rains: DG Agriculture Cancels Leaves Of Officers, Staff

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2023 | 10:44 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Director General Agricultural Engineering Balochistan Bashir Agha cancelled the leave of all the officers and staff to deal with any kind of emergency in view of the recent rains and flood-like situation in the province and directed them to be present at their place of posting.

He said this while talking to the journalists who called on him here at his office on Tuesday.

DG Agriculture said that leaves were cancelled on the instructions of the Provincial Agriculture Minister Asad Baloch, and Secretary Agriculture Umaid Ali Khokhar.

"The decision will help deal with any emergency situation effectively," he emphasized.

He further said that bulldozers and other machinery throughout the province have also been kept on standby in view of any emergency situation.

"The field officers have been strictly asked to remain in contact with the district administration and cooperate with them," In response to a question, he noted that negligence on the part of any officer or staff will not be tolerated during the rains.

"If any officer or staff is found guilty of negligence, strict departmental action will be taken against him," DG warned.

