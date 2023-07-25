Open Menu

Heavy Rains Disrupts Normal Life At Larkana

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2023 | 10:52 PM

Heavy rains disrupts normal life at Larkana

Normal life has been paralyzed after the heavy rains in Larkana and its surroundings for the last two days

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Normal life has been paralyzed after the heavy rains in Larkana and its surroundings for the last two days.

Due to the 51 mm rain recorded last Monday from 4 pm to 10 pm, many roads, intersections, and important roads of the city were flooded and the traffic system was completely disrupted.

The citizens said that despite the prediction of rain by the meteorological department, the municipal administration has traditionally shown irresponsibility, as a result of which the rainwater entered their houses and the roads were closed, but the rainwater has not been drained yet.

They demanded to provide relief by draining the rainwater as soon as possible. After that, the Mayor of Larkana Municipal Corporation Anwar Ali Nawaz Lohar, visited various localities of the city and issued instructions to the chairmen of Union committees.

The mayor handed over de-watering pump machinery and other equipment to the chairmen of 20 union committees of the city and instructed them to ensure the drainage of rainwater, after which local body representatives have intensified efforts for drainage in several areas of the city. More rains are also predicted at intervals.

Related Topics

Traffic Larkana Anwar Ali From Rains

Recent Stories

Mayor seeks inquiry over faulty pumping station am ..

Mayor seeks inquiry over faulty pumping station amid rainfall

3 minutes ago
 Assad, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syri ..

Assad, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Discuss Humanitarian Issues ..

11 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor lays foundation stone of Wome ..

Balochistan Governor lays foundation stone of Women University Campus in Pishin

11 minutes ago
 US Marine Veteran Freed From Russia in Prisoner Sw ..

US Marine Veteran Freed From Russia in Prisoner Swap Injured Fighting in Ukraine ..

11 minutes ago
 NASA Lost Contact With ISS Due to Power Issue in H ..

NASA Lost Contact With ISS Due to Power Issue in Houston, Crew Not in Danger - O ..

11 minutes ago
 State Dept. After Qin Gang Replaced: Up to China t ..

State Dept. After Qin Gang Replaced: Up to China to Decide Who Their Foreign Min ..

11 minutes ago
NATO Countries Using Ukraine to Get Rid of Outdate ..

NATO Countries Using Ukraine to Get Rid of Outdated Weapons - Expert

17 minutes ago
 IMF raises 2023 economic outlook but warns of slow ..

IMF raises 2023 economic outlook but warns of slowing global growth

8 minutes ago
 UN begins removing oil from decaying tanker moored ..

UN begins removing oil from decaying tanker moored off Yemen's coast

8 minutes ago
 No impact of power price hike on 54 percent consum ..

No impact of power price hike on 54 percent consumers: Khurram

8 minutes ago
 US Marine Veteran Freed From Russia in Swap Injure ..

US Marine Veteran Freed From Russia in Swap Injured While Fighting in Ukraine - ..

8 minutes ago
 US Providing $400Mln in New Aid to Ukraine, Includ ..

US Providing $400Mln in New Aid to Ukraine, Including Air Defense Munitions - Pe ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather