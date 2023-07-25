Heavy rains disrupts normal life at Larkana

Normal life has been paralyzed after the heavy rains in Larkana and its surroundings for the last two days

Due to the 51 mm rain recorded last Monday from 4 pm to 10 pm, many roads, intersections, and important roads of the city were flooded and the traffic system was completely disrupted.

The citizens said that despite the prediction of rain by the meteorological department, the municipal administration has traditionally shown irresponsibility, as a result of which the rainwater entered their houses and the roads were closed, but the rainwater has not been drained yet.

They demanded to provide relief by draining the rainwater as soon as possible. After that, the Mayor of Larkana Municipal Corporation Anwar Ali Nawaz Lohar, visited various localities of the city and issued instructions to the chairmen of Union committees.

The mayor handed over de-watering pump machinery and other equipment to the chairmen of 20 union committees of the city and instructed them to ensure the drainage of rainwater, after which local body representatives have intensified efforts for drainage in several areas of the city. More rains are also predicted at intervals.