Heavy rains forecast for Sindh from Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Regional Meteorological Department Thursday forecast heavy, widespread rain and thunderstorm for various areas of Sindh province from August 9.

According to Chief Meteorologist, Sardar Sarfaraz, heavy rain was expected in Karachi, Hyderabad Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Badin.

The rain might create flood like situation in urban areas, he added.

Sarfaraz said this rain spell would continue till August, 12 morning.