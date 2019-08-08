Heavy rains forecast for Sindh from Friday

UrduPoint.com
Thu 08th August 2019

Regional Meteorological Department Thursday forecast heavy, widespread rain and thunderstorm for various areas of Sindh province from August 9

According to Chief Meteorologist, Sardar Sarfaraz, heavy rain was expected in Karachi, Hyderabad Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Badin.

The rain might create flood like situation in urban areas, he added.

Sarfaraz said this rain spell would continue till August, 12 morning.

