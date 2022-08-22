UrduPoint.com

Heavy Rains May Generate Urban Flooding At Various Places:PMD

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2022 | 08:28 PM

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding at various places:PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday warned of heavy rains generating urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu and Sukkur on August 23 and 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday warned of heavy rains generating urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu and Sukkur on August 23 and 24.

Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan on August 24.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain cautious during the forecast period.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents were penetrating in upper parts of the country and likely to intensify in central and southern parts from Tuesday.

A westerly wave was also affecting western and upper parts of the country.

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, East Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Scattered heavy falls are also likely in northeast Balochistan, Sindh and south Punjab during the period.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls occurred in Sindh, South Punjab, Northeast Balochistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded was Sindh: Larkana 118 mm, Khairpur 117, Mohenjo Daro 64, Sukkur 36, Rohri 42, Jacobabad 43, Padidan 24, Shaheed Benazirabad 19, Dadu 03, Skrand 02, Balochistan: Kalat 30, Quetta (Samungli 11, City 08), Sibi 09, Chhor, Barkhan 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 07, Darosh, Mir Khani 03, Dir (Upper), Cherat 02, Parachinar, Saidu Sharif 01, Punjab: D.G Khan (City 18), Kot Addu 17, Bahawalpur (Airport 16, City 07), Lahore (Airport) 04, Multan (Airport) 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 06, Gupis 08, Babusar 05, Hunza, Gilgit 03, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad City 02mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Sargodha, Joharabad, Turbat and Nurpur Thal 39 C.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Multan Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Hyderabad Parachinar Gilgit Baltistan Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Turbat Bahawalpur Sukkur Saidu Larkana Jacobabad Sibi Thatta Badin Khairpur Dadu Dir Barkhan Bolan Kalat Kohlu Khuzdar Lasbela Loralai Muzaffarabad Kot Addu Rohri August From Airport Rains

Recent Stories

Two children die in roof collapse incident in Nawa ..

Two children die in roof collapse incident in Nawagai

33 seconds ago
 Heavy machinery used to drain out rainwater: Qasim ..

Heavy machinery used to drain out rainwater: Qasim Naveed

34 seconds ago
 Top US Infectious Disease Official Fauci Says Will ..

Top US Infectious Disease Official Fauci Says Will Leave Position in December

36 seconds ago
 Apple Employees Protest Company's Return to Office ..

Apple Employees Protest Company's Return to Office Requirement - Petition

38 seconds ago
 Bahauddin Zakariya University postpones ADA, ASA e ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University postpones ADA, ASA exams

5 minutes ago
 Sindh govt using all resources to provide relief t ..

Sindh govt using all resources to provide relief to rain-hit people: Fayyaz Butt ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.