Heavy snowfall blocks Babusar Road

The authorities have announced closure of Babusar road for all kinds of vehicular traffic for around six months due to heavy snowfall in the area to avoid road mishaps and casualties

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The authorities have announced closure of Babusar road for all kinds of vehicular traffic for around six months due to heavy snowfall in the area to avoid road mishaps and casualties.

The authorities further said that Karakuram Highway will now be used as alternate road for vehicular traffic till May 2020.

On the other hand snowfall and heavy rains also paralyzed the daily routine of life across the Gilgit Baltistan. Due to heavy rain Gilgit-Skardu road is still blocked for vehicular traffics.

The Frontier Works Organization said a big portion of road has blocked due to land sliding and work was in progress to clear the blocked road.

Upper parts of Gilgit, Astore, Hunza, Nagir, Ghezer and Baltistan region would receive more snowfall and the temperature was likely to fall to -2 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, Gilgit-Rawalpindi KKH was opened for all kinds of traffics.