Heavy Snowfall Blocks Garamchishma Road In Chitral

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 07:27 PM

Heavy snowfall blocks Garamchishma road in Chitral

The Garam Chashma Road has been closed to all traffic due to the heavy snow, stranding around 40,000 people and cutting them off from other parts of Chitral

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The Garam Chashma Road has been closed to all traffic due to the heavy snow, stranding around 40,000 people and cutting them off from other parts of Chitral.

Heavy snowfall continued in Chitral and its suburban areas through the night, with two to three inches accumulating in Chitral City since Thursday. Meanwhile, up to two feet of snow was recorded along the Loweri Tunnel Road.

After two days of continuous rain, snow began falling across Upper and Lower Chitral districts last night.

The snow has intensified the bitter cold, with markets unusually quiet and traffic sparse on roads.

Authorities have warned residents to avoid unnecessary travel to steer clear of avalanches and landslides.

In the Kailash Valley areas of Bomburit, Barir Rambur, and Shekhanandeh, up to two feet of snow has accumulated. Over two feet of snowfall also hit Midgalshit, where avalanches have damaged the road in multiple locations.

APP/ghf/378

