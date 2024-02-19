Open Menu

Heavy Snowfall Continues In Kaghan Valley

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2024 | 07:12 PM

Heavy snowfall continues in Kaghan valley

Heavy rain and snowfall persist Monday continued for second consecutive day in the mountainous regions of Mansehra and received up to two feet of snow

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Heavy rain and snowfall persist Monday continued for second consecutive day in the mountainous regions of Mansehra and received up to two feet of snow.

According to the details, popular tourist destinations including Shogran, Kaghan, and Naran have experienced a mix of rain and substantial snowfall at intervals.

Shogran and Kaghan received up to one foot of snow, while Naran and its adjacent areas received snow from one and a half to two feet.

In response to these weather conditions, Chairman and Director-General of the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Jameel Ahmed and Shabir Khan respectively, have issued directives for staff deployment with machinery to various locations.

Furthermore, a state of high alert has been declared in the upper regions of Konsh Valley and Bhogarmang Valley, where snowfall persists in the mountains.

