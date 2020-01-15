Heavy snowfall halts flight operation at Skardu Airport

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The flight operation at Skardu Airport has come to a 'complete halt' after the central valley of Gilgit-Baltistan received heavy snowfall during the last four days, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said on Wednesday.

The Skardu air facility, located at 7,500 feet above the sea level, is one of the world's highest airports.

The CAA authorities have started the runway clearance work on emergency basis as the heavy snowfall, continuing since Sunday, had stuck up the tourists visiting Skaurdu and adjoining recreational sites.

More than 18 inch snow had piled up at the airfield, the authority said adding "snow removal work from car parking area, access road, runway and maneuvering area was started at 0900 hours on Tuesday with all available resources including one snow plough machine (Babcat) and three tractors."So far, it said around 4,000 feet runway from 'threshold runway 14' had been cleared of snow, while 'runway 14/32' was still blocked due to the snowfall. Local administration was also helping the CAA in clearing the airfield to resume the regular flight operation at the earliest.