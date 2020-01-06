Heavy snowfall in South Waziristan: DC directs staff to clear roads

Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Hameedullah Khan visited Makin, Ladha and Sararogha areas of Ladha Sub Division and directed highway authorities to depute field staff to clear roads of heavy snowfall and land sliding in these areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Hameedullah Khan visited Makin, Ladha and Sararogha areas of Ladha Sub Division and directed highway authorities to depute field staff to clear roads of heavy snowfall and land sliding in these areas.

During visit, Deputy Commissioner has checked various roads where heavy snowfall continued to lash areas.

Talking to APP, he said that various link roads were closed due to heavy snowfall and land sliding. He immediately directed highway division to depute his field staff and also to mobilize their heavy machinery in order to open/clear the roads for smooth passage of traffic/general public.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner also directed all the Assistant Commissioners of Ladha, Sarwekai and Wana Sub Division to make alert their field staff in their area and respond to situation if any.�He directed field staff to be present in the area of jurisdiction as heavy snowfall is going on and in order to cope with any eventuality if arises.