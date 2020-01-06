UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Snowfall In South Waziristan: DC Directs Staff To Clear Roads

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 12:53 PM

Heavy snowfall in South Waziristan: DC directs staff to clear roads

Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Hameedullah Khan visited Makin, Ladha and Sararogha areas of Ladha Sub Division and directed highway authorities to depute field staff to clear roads of heavy snowfall and land sliding in these areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Hameedullah Khan visited Makin, Ladha and Sararogha areas of Ladha Sub Division and directed highway authorities to depute field staff to clear roads of heavy snowfall and land sliding in these areas.

During visit, Deputy Commissioner has checked various roads where heavy snowfall continued to lash areas.

Talking to APP, he said that various link roads were closed due to heavy snowfall and land sliding. He immediately directed highway division to depute his field staff and also to mobilize their heavy machinery in order to open/clear the roads for smooth passage of traffic/general public.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner also directed all the Assistant Commissioners of Ladha, Sarwekai and Wana Sub Division to make alert their field staff in their area and respond to situation if any.�He directed field staff to be present in the area of jurisdiction as heavy snowfall is going on and in order to cope with any eventuality if arises.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Visit Alert Wana All

Recent Stories

Cadet College Sanghar Holds 23Rd Annual Parents’ ..

8 minutes ago

Hareem shah shares another call of Sheikh Rasheed

14 minutes ago

Japan, Nishioka keep surprises coming at ATP Cup

24 seconds ago

Crude and gold extend gains, stocks sink on fear o ..

12 minutes ago

Cricket's Warne to auction 'baggy green' for bushf ..

26 seconds ago

WTA Auckland Classic day one results

27 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.