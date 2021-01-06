Heavy snowfall paralysis life in upper parts of Hazara division

Three days of continuous heavy snowfall in upper parts of Hazara division has paralyzed life and the people were forced to stuck at homes as mostly links roads were blocked due to heavy snowfall in the area

According to details, during three days Galiyat and Thandyani received up to 18 inches of snow where most of the roads were blocked, Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) claimed that the main Murree road from Abbottabad to Murree was cleared for traffic but the link roads were still blocked.

For the last two days, residents of Galiyat, Thandyani, Kaghan and Naran were also facing electricity breakdown where electricity poles and overhead transmission lines were broken due to heavy snowfall.

Up till now, Naran received more than 4 feet snow, Kaghan 3 feet, Shogran 2 feet snow while Mansehra Naran Jalkhad road was closed for all sorts of traffic from Naran and onward. Another tourist attraction Chattar plain in district Mansehra also received the first snowfall of the season which was recorded up to 2 feet.

In Kaghan and Naran all connecting roads were blocked by the heavy snowfall where continuous snowfall and rain paralyzed life as most of the villages in Naran received more than 4 feet of snow. Temperatures were dropped to -6 in Naran and Kaghan valley.

Although KP Highways Authority (KPHA), C&W and GDA heavy machinery and officials are working in Galiyat to keep the main Murree road and connecting roads open but their efforts were futile owing to heavy snowfall. In Nathiagali minimum temperature was recorded -4.

A large number of tourists have rushed Nathiagali and other places of Galiyat as three days of continuous snowfall followed by hailstorms and rain increased the attraction of the area.

Tourists including male, female and children enjoyed live snowfall, in Galiyat restaurants and stalls including hot coffee, chappal kabab, fish, soup, pakora and smaosa were also decorated and packed with the tourists. Although GDA and traffic police managed to clear the roads but still traffic jam is a huge problem for both tourists and locals.