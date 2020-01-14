Heavy snowfall paralysis life in upper parts of Hazara division

Heavy snowfall and rain spell in Hazara division over the last three days have added to woes for residents

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Heavy snowfall and rain spell in Hazara division over the last three days have added to woes for residents.

From district Abbottabad to Manshera, Battagram and Kohistan besides blockage of link roads traffic has been stuck on Karakoram Highway (KKH) at various places owing to snowfall and land sliding.

In Galyat, Thandyani, Naran, Kaghan, Battagram and other snow hit areas electricity transmission lines have also been damaged, electricity supply in some areas of Galyat, Kaghan and Naran is suspended from last two days.

From Phuldran onward Kaghan road was completely blocked by heavy snow and land sliding for all sorts of traffic. Temperatures also dropped below zero wherein Nathia Gali, Thandyani and Naran it remained -5 while in Shugran temperature it was -3.

During three days Naran received more than 5 feet snow, Shugran 3.5 feet, Nathiagai and Thandyani 3 feet, Chattar Plain 1 feet snow. District administrations and other concerned departments staff and heavy machinery have started the road clearance operation.

Provincial government National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued alerts to the district administrations and warned people to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy snowfall and rain.

In Galyat GDA, KPHA and C&W have started removal of snow from vehicular areas, pedestrian areas snow removal and application of de-icing material where applicable. Due to heavy snowfall on the main Muree road, while taking the advantage of slippery roads in Galyat vendors are charging more than 10000 rupees from tourists for the provision of tire chains.

GDA has also established a help desk in Galyat to cope with the land sliding, road blockage, electricity breakdown and other issues but people are stuck in houses and s shortage of food items, firewood, medicines can also be seen in the areas.