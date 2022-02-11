Heavy snowfall to hit north China, Olympic host cities step up weather monitoring

Heavy snowfall is expected to hit parts of north China from Friday through Sunday, the country's meteorological authority said

BEIJING, Feb. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) --:Heavy snowfall is expected to hit parts of north China from Friday through Sunday, the country's meteorological authority said.

Moderate to heavy snow will lash parts of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area, Shanxi Province and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region over the weekend, with snowstorms expected in some areas, according to a statement from the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

The snow will be accompanied by temperature slumps from 4 degrees to over 8 degrees Celsius, the NMC said.

Through late Friday, parts of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province and southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region may get snowfall of up to 5 to 8 millimeters, while some other parts of north, northwest and southwest China may see light to moderate snow.