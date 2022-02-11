UrduPoint.com

Heavy Snowfall To Hit North China, Olympic Host Cities Step Up Weather Monitoring

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 01:11 PM

Heavy snowfall is expected to hit parts of north China from Friday through Sunday, the country's meteorological authority said

BEIJING, Feb. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) --:Heavy snowfall is expected to hit parts of north China from Friday through Sunday, the country's meteorological authority said.

Moderate to heavy snow will lash parts of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area, Shanxi Province and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region over the weekend, with snowstorms expected in some areas, according to a statement from the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

The snow will be accompanied by temperature slumps from 4 degrees to over 8 degrees Celsius, the NMC said.

Through late Friday, parts of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province and southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region may get snowfall of up to 5 to 8 millimeters, while some other parts of north, northwest and southwest China may see light to moderate snow.

