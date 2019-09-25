Heavy-to-moderate rains expected from Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The Met department on Wednesday forecast heavy-to-moderate rains in the city and other parts of the province from Friday.

A spokesman of for the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) while talking to APP said here that rains were expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions which may continue till Monday.

In the next 24 hours, rain was expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala and Hafizabad, he said. Hot and dry weather is expected in others areas of the province.

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the province during the past 24 hours. However rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi and Gujranwala divisions.

According to a synoptic situation, weak seasonal low lies over North Balochistan while moderate monsoon currents are penetrating in north-eastern and south eastern parts of the country and likely to intensify from Thursday.

Today, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33 degree Celsius in the provincial metropolis.