High alert issues in WASA after rain in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :High alert issued in Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) after rain in the city here on Thursday.

The emergency situation was announced at all sewerage and disposal stations divisions Managing Director� WASA Mushtaq Ahmed Khan directed all sewerage and disposal stations officials were called into the field immediately.

He directed to start drainage of rain water from all roads and metro routes on war-footing.

MD WASA directed to run all disposal stations in full capacity and use generators in case of electricity loadshedding. The report about recorded rain was also sought from sewerage division.

He directed officials to ensure their presence into field till complete drainage of water from across the city.

He ordered to commence drainage operation as early as possible to avoid citizens from any inconvenience.

APP /sak