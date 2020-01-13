Hills wrapped in blanket of white snow becomes 'a winter treat for tourists'

Mountains and Trees of 'Murree and Northern parts of the country' wrapped with white snow during the current season are not only enhancing its beautiful scenery of snow nowadays, but have also become a point of attraction for tourists from all over Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Mountains and Trees of 'Murree and Northern parts of the country' wrapped with white snow during the current season are not only enhancing its beautiful scenery of snow nowadays, but have also become a point of attraction for tourists from all over Pakistan.

The heavy snowfall on hilly areas brought joys for local and foreign tourists who had come to Muree and other snow covered hilly areas after predictions of heavy snowfal.

According to citizens, The current season's snowfall over the hills which almost covered the roads and trees with white powdery layer of snow attracting number of tourists from plain areas of the country.

The current snowy weather sparked excitement through social media where Youngsters sharing their hundreds of photos and videos of snow-blanketed towns, said a tourist in Muree, a report aired by a ptv news channel reported.

"I've never seen so much snow and frost before, said another visitor in Murree while enjoying snowy mountains.

We are having good time in Swat where my children are happy with beautiful snow covered trees and mountains, said Afshan Hayat.

Shivering and shaking but enjoying this snowy areas with friends and almost everybody was playing with the snow balls even throwing it at the passers-by, said Kashan Waqar.

A tourist along with family said, Muree is in itself a tourist destination offers a wonderful environment, peace, and beauty to enjoy.

Tourists were out on the streets of Murree and other tourist spots to enjoy food in the cold, amid snow topped trees and shops, said locals of these areas.

As the snow covered hills makes the areas even more beautiful, which attracts a large number of tourists, but, the motorists face severe traffic congestion, as the roads get wet and slippery, they added.

Local traffic police and resident also advised that the tourists rush to mountain resorts to enjoy snowfall, but get caught in traffic jams due to traffic rules violations which must be avoided.