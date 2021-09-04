Hot and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in lower Sindh and Kashmir.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was in Sindh Karachi (Gulshan Hadid 133mm, Quaidabad 62, Faisal Base 53, Saadi Town 47, Model Observatory 42, University Road, Jinnah Terminal 38, North Karachi 32, Orangi Town 27, Masroor Base 19, Nazimabad 15, Surjani 13 and Kemari 04), Thatta 56, Hyderabad 26, Nawabshah 04, Kashmir: Kotli 13, Garhi Dupatta 12, Muzaffarabad (Airport 05, city 04), Rawalakot 03, Punjab: Lahore (Gulshan-e-Ravi 05 and Iqbal Town 01) and Sargodha 04mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Nokkundi 43 C, Sibbi 42, Dadu, Sukkur and Dalbandin 41 C.