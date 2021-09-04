UrduPoint.com

Hot And Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country:PMD

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 07:36 PM

Hot and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in lower Sindh and Kashmir.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was in Sindh Karachi (Gulshan Hadid 133mm, Quaidabad 62, Faisal Base 53, Saadi Town 47, Model Observatory 42, University Road, Jinnah Terminal 38, North Karachi 32, Orangi Town 27, Masroor Base 19, Nazimabad 15, Surjani 13 and Kemari 04), Thatta 56, Hyderabad 26, Nawabshah 04, Kashmir: Kotli 13, Garhi Dupatta 12, Muzaffarabad (Airport 05, city 04), Rawalakot 03, Punjab: Lahore (Gulshan-e-Ravi 05 and Iqbal Town 01) and Sargodha 04mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Nokkundi 43 C, Sibbi 42, Dadu, Sukkur and Dalbandin 41 C.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Weather Punjab Road Hyderabad Sargodha Nawabshah Sukkur Thatta Dadu Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Dalbandin Kotli Gulshan Orangi Garhi Dupatta Airport

Recent Stories

PTI legislators express solidarity with protesting ..

PTI legislators express solidarity with protesting Traders of Karachi

1 minute ago
 E-ticketing to be launched at the Zulfiqarabad oil ..

E-ticketing to be launched at the Zulfiqarabad oil terminal

1 minute ago
 DCC meeting reviews pace of work on development pr ..

DCC meeting reviews pace of work on development projects

1 minute ago
 Action to be taken on non-availability of fire saf ..

Action to be taken on non-availability of fire safety equipment in factories: Ad ..

1 minute ago
 AJK cabinet pays glowing tributes to hero of freed ..

AJK cabinet pays glowing tributes to hero of freedom struggle Syed Ali Shah Gill ..

7 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 9 lives with 267 new infections in ..

Covid-19 claims 9 lives with 267 new infections in 24 hours

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.