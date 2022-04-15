UrduPoint.com

Hot And Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country: PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2022 | 09:08 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

The weather will remain hot and dry in most parts of the country including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan on Saturday.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, 02 mm of rain was recorded in Rawalakot.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Jacobabad 46 C, Sibbi, Hyderabad, Padidan, Mohenjodharoand Khairpur 45 C.

