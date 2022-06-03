Hot and dry weather likely in plain areas of country; PMD

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during the period next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

As per the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

The weather will remain very hot in south Punjab and upper Sindh.

However, light rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Gusty/dust raising winds are likely in the Potohar region during the period.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Dir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 02 mm, Gilgit Baltistan: Babusar 01 mm.

The highest temperatures recorded during the period were Sibbi, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Rahim yar khan 47 C, Khairpur, Mohenjo Daro, Larkana, Rohri, Bhakkar, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Khanpur 46 C.