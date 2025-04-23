Open Menu

Hot And Dry Weather To Prevail Across Most Parts Of Country On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 08:39 PM

Hot and dry weather to prevail across most parts of country on Thursday

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather across most parts of the country on Thursday, with chances of light rain and thunderstorms at isolated places in the upper regions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather across most parts of the country on Thursday, with chances of light rain and thunderstorms at isolated places in the upper regions.

According to the PMD, Islamabad and most districts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will experience hot and dry conditions.

However, areas including Murree, Galliyat, and upper KP districts, such as Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Batagram, and Shangla, may witness partly cloudy skies with chances of light rain and thunderstorms during evening or night hours.

In the southern parts of Punjab and across Sindh, the weather is expected to remain very hot and dry, accompanied by gusty or dust-raising winds during the afternoon.

Similar conditions are predicted for Balochistan, where hot and dry weather with gusty winds will persist.

Meanwhile, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan may see partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain or thunderstorms at isolated locations.

During the past 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country, while southern regions faced intense heat. Light rain was recorded at a few places in Gilgit-Baltistan, with Bagrote and Bunji each receiving 1 mm of rainfall.

Jacobabad recorded the highest temperature of 44 C, followed closely by several cities including Chhor, Larkana, Lasbela, Mithi, Dadu, Mirpur Khas, and Shaheed Benazirabad at 43 C.

Recent Stories

Seminars, conferences vital for Public Awareness, ..

Seminars, conferences vital for Public Awareness, National Interest: Dawood Khan

2 minutes ago
 Election Commission striving to eliminate gender g ..

Election Commission striving to eliminate gender gap in electoral rolls

2 minutes ago
 Hot and dry weather to prevail across most parts o ..

Hot and dry weather to prevail across most parts of country on Thursday

2 minutes ago
 Experts call for urgent reforms at high-level ener ..

Experts call for urgent reforms at high-level energy dialogue

2 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry expres ..

2 minutes ago
 Secretary of Health AJK Government Brig. Muhammad ..

Secretary of Health AJK Government Brig. Muhammad Fareed visits KORT Education C ..

9 minutes ago
Heatstroke: Provision of water coolers, chillers, ..

Heatstroke: Provision of water coolers, chillers, fans in jails to be ensured

9 minutes ago
 Anti-Polio campaign in full swing

Anti-Polio campaign in full swing

9 minutes ago
 UNICEF hands over 31 refrigerated trucks to FDI

UNICEF hands over 31 refrigerated trucks to FDI

9 minutes ago
 AC takes notice of BISP Scam

AC takes notice of BISP Scam

9 minutes ago
 Counter-terrorism efforts positively impact KP's s ..

Counter-terrorism efforts positively impact KP's security: Experts

4 minutes ago
 Two killed, several injured in Khairpur coach acci ..

Two killed, several injured in Khairpur coach accident

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather