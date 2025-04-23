Hot And Dry Weather To Prevail Across Most Parts Of Country On Thursday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 08:39 PM
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather across most parts of the country on Thursday, with chances of light rain and thunderstorms at isolated places in the upper regions
According to the PMD, Islamabad and most districts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will experience hot and dry conditions.
However, areas including Murree, Galliyat, and upper KP districts, such as Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Batagram, and Shangla, may witness partly cloudy skies with chances of light rain and thunderstorms during evening or night hours.
In the southern parts of Punjab and across Sindh, the weather is expected to remain very hot and dry, accompanied by gusty or dust-raising winds during the afternoon.
Similar conditions are predicted for Balochistan, where hot and dry weather with gusty winds will persist.
Meanwhile, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan may see partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain or thunderstorms at isolated locations.
During the past 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country, while southern regions faced intense heat. Light rain was recorded at a few places in Gilgit-Baltistan, with Bagrote and Bunji each receiving 1 mm of rainfall.
Jacobabad recorded the highest temperature of 44 C, followed closely by several cities including Chhor, Larkana, Lasbela, Mithi, Dadu, Mirpur Khas, and Shaheed Benazirabad at 43 C.
