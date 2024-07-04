Hot, Dry, Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast In Sukkur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2024 | 09:05 PM
Sukkur region has faced excessive heatwave which forced people to live indoors even routine traffic was very thin on the roads
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Sukkur region has faced excessive heatwave which forced people to live indoors even routine traffic was very thin on the roads.
On Thursday, the highest maximum temperature was recorded at 48 centigrade but if was felt like 55 centigrade.
Very hot winds continued blowing in the region, forcing people to live indoor.
Meanwhile, the local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.
The hot, dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for the Sukkur region.
