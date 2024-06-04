Hot, Dry Weather Expected
Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 07:02 PM
Mainly hot weather is expected in most areas of northern Sindh while very hot with dust raising winds are likely in southern parts of Sindh during the next twenty-four hours
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Mainly hot weather is expected in most areas of northern Sindh while very hot with dust raising winds are likely in southern parts of Sindh during the next twenty-four hours.
However, the temperature of different districts recorded on Tuesday noon. Sukkur and Khairpur 47 centigrade, Ghotki 46 and Shikarpur 48 degree centigrade.
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza opens up to find new love after divorce from Shoaib Malik
Contributions of Sikh community to peace highlighted
Minister Zulfiqar Shah visits Sindh museum, Allama Daudpota library
Stocks retreat, oil slides further on US economy worries
Audit of performance of price control magistrates being conducted: DC
2 suspects arrested in alleged police encounter
915 children martyred, 107,960 orphaned since January 1989 in IIOJK
KSL schedule announced, tournament begins in September
Running tests for PHP recruitment
APTMA for regionally competitive energy tariff, cut in mark-up
Traders, drivers hail govt's decision to ease Pak-Afghan trade
All communities enjoying religious freedom in Pakistan: Minister for Law and Ju ..
More Stories From Weather
-
Rain-thunderstorm likely in most parts of country:PMD53 minutes ago
-
Hot weather to prevail in most areas with chances of isolated rain:PMD4 days ago
-
Isolated rain likely at few places:PMD5 days ago
-
Heat wave conditions to prevail over Sindh5 days ago
-
Body of drowned man retrieved after three-day operation5 days ago
-
India weather bureau says record temperature reading could be sensor 'error'6 days ago
-
Heatwave prevails in city, mercury reaches 45.7°C6 days ago
-
Mercury keeps sizzling in Sindh6 days ago
-
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave8 days ago
-
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today8 days ago
-
Heatwave conditions to prevail in plains; isolated rain likely in KP, northern side11 days ago
-
Heatwave conditions to prevail in most parts of country:PMD12 days ago