Hot, dry weather expected

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Mainly hot weather is expected in most areas of northern Sindh while very hot with dust raising winds are likely in southern parts of Sindh during the next twenty-four hours.

However, the temperature of different districts recorded on Tuesday noon. Sukkur and Khairpur 47 centigrade, Ghotki 46 and Shikarpur 48 degree centigrade.