Open Menu

Hot, Dry Weather Expected

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 07:02 PM

Hot, dry weather expected

Mainly hot weather is expected in most areas of northern Sindh while very hot with dust raising winds are likely in southern parts of Sindh during the next twenty-four hours

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Mainly hot weather is expected in most areas of northern Sindh while very hot with dust raising winds are likely in southern parts of Sindh during the next twenty-four hours.

However, the temperature of different districts recorded on Tuesday noon. Sukkur and Khairpur 47 centigrade, Ghotki 46 and Shikarpur 48 degree centigrade.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather Sukkur Shikarpur Khairpur Ghotki

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza opens up to find new love after divorc ..

Sania Mirza opens up to find new love after divorce from Shoaib Malik

10 minutes ago
 Contributions of Sikh community to peace highlight ..

Contributions of Sikh community to peace highlighted

11 minutes ago
 Minister Zulfiqar Shah visits Sindh museum, Allama ..

Minister Zulfiqar Shah visits Sindh museum, Allama Daudpota library

11 minutes ago
 Stocks retreat, oil slides further on US economy w ..

Stocks retreat, oil slides further on US economy worries

11 minutes ago
 Audit of performance of price control magistrates ..

Audit of performance of price control magistrates being conducted: DC

16 minutes ago
 2 suspects arrested in alleged police encounter

2 suspects arrested in alleged police encounter

16 minutes ago
915 children martyred, 107,960 orphaned since Janu ..

915 children martyred, 107,960 orphaned since January 1989 in IIOJK

11 minutes ago
 KSL schedule announced, tournament begins in Septe ..

KSL schedule announced, tournament begins in September

16 minutes ago
 Running tests for PHP recruitment

Running tests for PHP recruitment

16 minutes ago
 APTMA for regionally competitive energy tariff, cu ..

APTMA for regionally competitive energy tariff, cut in mark-up

11 minutes ago
 Traders, drivers hail govt's decision to ease Pak- ..

Traders, drivers hail govt's decision to ease Pak-Afghan trade

43 minutes ago
 All communities enjoying religious freedom in Paki ..

All communities enjoying religious freedom in Pakistan: Minister for Law and Ju ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather