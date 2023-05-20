UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather Expected Across Northern Sindh

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Hot, dry weather expected across northern Sindh

As expected in most parts of northern Sindh, while very hot in Sukkur, Khairpur and Jaccobabad districts

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of northern Sindh, while very hot in Sukkur, Khairpur and Jaccobabad districts.

In Sukkur, a maximum of 48 temperature was recorded on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the local Met Office has predicted dry and hot weather for Sukkur during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather Sukkur Khairpur

Recent Stories

Death anniversary of legendary music director A Ha ..

Death anniversary of legendary music director A Hameed observed

4 minutes ago
 Imran uploaded an AI generated picture of woman on ..

Imran uploaded an AI generated picture of woman on Twitter to mislead people: Mi ..

4 minutes ago
 Father, son killed due to old enmity in Ratodero

Father, son killed due to old enmity in Ratodero

4 minutes ago
 PNCA holds clay workshop titled 'Art for Therapy'

PNCA holds clay workshop titled 'Art for Therapy'

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Police, UAE Hockey Federation sign MoU

Dubai Police, UAE Hockey Federation sign MoU

27 minutes ago
 G7 Countries Concerned About Government Debt in So ..

G7 Countries Concerned About Government Debt in Some Countries - Joint Statement

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.