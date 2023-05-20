Hot, dry weather expected across northern Sindh

As expected in most parts of northern Sindh, while very hot in Sukkur, Khairpur and Jaccobabad districts

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of northern Sindh, while very hot in Sukkur, Khairpur and Jaccobabad districts.

In Sukkur, a maximum of 48 temperature was recorded on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the local Met Office has predicted dry and hot weather for Sukkur during the next 24 hours.