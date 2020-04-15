Hot & dry weather expected during next 24

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 08:20 PM

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave still affecting upper parts of the country, Meteorological department stated.

Partly cloudy weather is expected in some districts of the province, however rain dust-thunderstorm is expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Murree during night time on Wednesday.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 37 & 21 centigrade respectively on Wednesday.

