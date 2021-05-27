Hot , dry weather expected in city

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

According to Meteorological department, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province while very hot in Okara, Khushab, Bhakkar, Layyah, Faisalabad, Khanewal, Sargodha, Mianwali, DG Khan, Kot Addu, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Multan. However, dust storm/gusty winds are expected at isolated places in Pothohar region.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 43 and 28 degrees centigrade respectively, on Thursday.