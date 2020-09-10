Hot, dry weather expected in city Lahore

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hour, the Meteorological Department said on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hour, the Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is prevailing over upper parts of the country.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city at 36 and 22 degree Celsius, respectively on Thursday.