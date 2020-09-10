UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Dry Weather Expected In City Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 08:17 PM

Hot, dry weather expected in city Lahore

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hour, the Meteorological Department said on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hour, the Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is prevailing over upper parts of the country.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city at 36 and 22 degree Celsius, respectively on Thursday.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 3 more lives, infects 289: Chief M ..

17 seconds ago

Budding lawyers advised to follow footsteps of Qua ..

19 seconds ago

Perpetrators of heinous act on Motorway can't esca ..

20 seconds ago

Greece Calls for EU Sanctions Against Turkey if Dr ..

22 seconds ago

Kiev Thwarted Agreement on Inspection in Donbas - ..

24 seconds ago

Meeting held for Asian Beach Games

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.