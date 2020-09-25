Hot, dry weather expected in city Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

According to Meteorological department, rain-wind/thunderstorm are expected at isolated places in Pothohar region during night hours.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 38 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively, on Friday.