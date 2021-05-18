Hot, dry weather expected in city Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

However, dust-thunderstorm/light rain at isolated places in Pothohar region, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar is expected.

According to synoptic situation, severe Cyclonic Storm is laying over Rajasthan, India. A shallow westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 39 and 26 degrees centigrade respectively, on Tuesday.