UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Dry Weather Expected In City Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 10:17 PM

Hot, dry weather expected in city Lahore

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

However, dust-thunderstorm/light rain at isolated places in Pothohar region, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar is expected.

According to synoptic situation, severe Cyclonic Storm is laying over Rajasthan, India. A shallow westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 39 and 26 degrees centigrade respectively, on Tuesday.

Related Topics

India Weather Storm Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Mianwali

Recent Stories

Shams screens &#039;218: Behind The Wall of Silenc ..

36 minutes ago

UAE denounces Lebanese FM&#039;s statements agains ..

36 minutes ago

Global Airport Leaders Forum to focus on digital t ..

37 minutes ago

15th Sharjah Biennial scheduled for early February ..

37 minutes ago

12th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival opens W ..

52 minutes ago

Inauguration of DEWA&#039;s Green Hydrogen project ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.