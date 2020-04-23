UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Dry Weather Expected In City Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 07:15 PM

Hot, dry weather expected in city Lahore

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, dry continental air is prevailing over the most parts of the country.

Meteorological department said that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in the most parts of the province.

However gusty winds are also expected in D.G Khan, Multan during night on Thursday.

On Friday, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in the most parts of the province. However, light rain wind thunderstorm is expected in some districts of the province including Faisalabad, T.T Singh, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Mainwali, Sargodha, D.G Khan and Bahawalpur.

Maximum and minimum temperature were recorded as 36 and 22 centigrade respectively on Thursday.

Related Topics

Multan Faisalabad Weather Sargodha Bahawalpur Bhakkar

Recent Stories

Zayed University hosts 12th Undergraduate Research ..

2 minutes ago

Over Rs. 641 million distributed under Ehsaas Emer ..

2 minutes ago

Zalmi Foundation donates 50,000 protective masks, ..

2 minutes ago

Citizens asked to follow social distancing to prev ..

2 minutes ago

Renovation of France's Notre-Dame to resume Monday ..

2 minutes ago

Ramzan Sugar Mills case adjourned till May 4

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.