Hot, dry weather expected in city Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most of the parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts of country on Friday.

According to the Meteorological department, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province, while rain wind-thunderstorm at isolated places in Pothohar region and adjoining areas during night.

Maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 38 and 25 centigrade respectively on Friday.