Hot ,dry weather expected in city Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province, including the provincial capital, during the next 24 hour.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

A weak westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

According to the Meteorological department, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province on Sunday. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected in Murree and surrounding areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 43 centigrade and 26 centigrade,respectively, on Saturday.