Hot, Dry Weather Expected In City Lahore

Hot, dry weather expected in city Lahore

The Meteorological department forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

However, rain coupled with wind-thunderstorm is expected in Bhakkar, Khushab, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, Okara, Multan, D.

G Khan, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Layyah, Bahawalpur and Khanewal.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Moist currents from Arabian sea are reaching central and southern parts of the country.

Maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 38 and 25 Celsius respectively onThursday.

