Hot, dry weather expected in most plain areas of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forcasted mainly hot and dry weather in most plain areas of the country.

Gusty winds are likely in central/southern Punjab and lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with rain-wind/thunderstorm in upper KP, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar region and northeast Punjab.

However, hot and dry weather is expected in Islamabad during the daytime.

While dust-thunderstorm/rain is likely in the afternoon.

In Punjab very hot and dry weather is expected in most plain districts of the province. However, gusty/dust raising winds are also likely in Pothohar region, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, Faisalabad, Jhang, Kasur, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar khan, DG Khan and Lahore in afternoon.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain may occur at a few places in Pothohar region, Narowal, Sialkot and Gujrat.

In KP very hot and dry weather is expected in most plain districts of the province.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm may occur in Kohistan, Chitral, Dir, Kurrum, Peshawar, Mardan, Waziristan and Swat. Dust raising /gusty winds are likely in D.I. Khan, Bannu and Kohat.

In Sindh very hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province, while dust raising/gusty winds are likely during evening/night.

However, cloudy weather with drizzle is likely in a few coastal areas of Sindh including Karachi.

In Balochistan very hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province, while dust raising / gusty winds are likely in the afternoon. However, cloudy weather with drizzle is likely in a few coastal areas.

Partly cloudy weather is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during day time while rain-wind/thunderstorm at isolated places may occur in evening/night.