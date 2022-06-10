UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather Expected In Most Plain Areas Of Country

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forcasted mainly hot and dry weather in most plain areas of the country

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forcasted mainly hot and dry weather in most plain areas of the country.

Gusty winds are likely in central/southern Punjab and lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with rain-wind/thunderstorm in upper KP, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar region and northeast Punjab.

However, hot and dry weather is expected in Islamabad during the daytime.

While dust-thunderstorm/rain is likely in the afternoon.

In Punjab very hot and dry weather is expected in most plain districts of the province. However, gusty/dust raising winds are also likely in Pothohar region, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, Faisalabad, Jhang, Kasur, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar khan, DG Khan and Lahore in afternoon.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain may occur at a few places in Pothohar region, Narowal, Sialkot and Gujrat.

In KP very hot and dry weather is expected in most plain districts of the province.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm may occur in Kohistan, Chitral, Dir, Kurrum, Peshawar, Mardan, Waziristan and Swat. Dust raising /gusty winds are likely in D.I. Khan, Bannu and Kohat.

In Sindh very hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province, while dust raising/gusty winds are likely during evening/night.

However, cloudy weather with drizzle is likely in a few coastal areas of Sindh including Karachi.

In Balochistan very hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province, while dust raising / gusty winds are likely in the afternoon. However, cloudy weather with drizzle is likely in a few coastal areas.

Partly cloudy weather is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during day time while rain-wind/thunderstorm at isolated places may occur in evening/night.

