Hot, Dry Weather For City
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2024 | 11:38 PM
The city experienced hot and dry weather on Saturday with the MET office predicting similar conditions for the next 24 hour
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The city experienced hot and dry weather on Saturday with the MET office predicting similar conditions for the next 24 hours.
In the city, the maximum temperature was 43°C with a minimum of 29.5°C.
The MET officials say that continental air is prevailing over most of the country
while a shallow westerly wave is affecting the northern regions.
They forecast that most parts of the country will see mainly hot and dry weather, with very hot
conditions expected in central and southern areas. However, isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan,
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir may experience windstorms, thunderstorms, or rain.
Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Garhi Dupatta, Dir, Patan, Bagrote, and DG Khan.
The highest temperature on Saturday was recorded in Sibbi where the mercury reached 47°C.
Recent Stories
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM
Slain child's body found near DSP's office
Policeman shot, injured in robbery
Rain delays England's must-win T20 World Cup game against Namibia
India v Canada latest T20 World Cup rain victim at wet Lauderhill
Chief Secretary notifies Hyderabad Water & Sewerage Board Corporation
IG Punjab takes notice of double murder in Attock
70m distributed among sick children of policemen
Frustrated Ghanaians brace for more power cuts
More Stories From Weather
-
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha11 hours ago
-
Extreme hot weather to be observed during Eid holidays1 day ago
-
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays2 days ago
-
Meeting held to discuss expected monsoon rains, safety measures: DC Sohbatpur3 days ago
-
Hot weather likely in most parts of country: PMD5 days ago
-
Rain likely at various places:PMD8 days ago
-
Sargodha receives rain10 days ago
-
Spell of rainfall expected in Hazara division from Wednesday11 days ago
-
Hot, dry weather expected11 days ago
-
Rain-thunderstorm likely in most parts of country:PMD11 days ago
-
Hot weather to prevail in most areas with chances of isolated rain:PMD15 days ago
-
Isolated rain likely at few places:PMD16 days ago