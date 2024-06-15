Open Menu

Hot, Dry Weather For City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2024 | 11:38 PM

Hot, dry weather for city

The city experienced hot and dry weather on Saturday with the MET office predicting similar conditions for the next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The city experienced hot and dry weather on Saturday with the MET office predicting similar conditions for the next 24 hours.

In the city, the maximum temperature was 43°C with a minimum of 29.5°C.

The MET officials say that continental air is prevailing over most of the country

while a shallow westerly wave is affecting the northern regions.

They forecast that most parts of the country will see mainly hot and dry weather, with very hot

conditions expected in central and southern areas. However, isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan,

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir may experience windstorms, thunderstorms, or rain.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Garhi Dupatta, Dir, Patan, Bagrote, and DG Khan.

The highest temperature on Saturday was recorded in Sibbi where the mercury reached 47°C.

Related Topics

Weather Gilgit Baltistan Dir Garhi Dupatta May

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to en ..

Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience

59 seconds ago
 Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier Leagu ..

Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager

13 minutes ago
 SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

19 minutes ago
 No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implem ..

No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM

19 minutes ago
 Slain child's body found near DSP's office

Slain child's body found near DSP's office

19 minutes ago
 Policeman shot, injured in robbery

Policeman shot, injured in robbery

19 minutes ago
Rain delays England's must-win T20 World Cup game ..

Rain delays England's must-win T20 World Cup game against Namibia

22 minutes ago
 India v Canada latest T20 World Cup rain victim at ..

India v Canada latest T20 World Cup rain victim at wet Lauderhill

22 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary notifies Hyderabad Water & Sewerag ..

Chief Secretary notifies Hyderabad Water & Sewerage Board Corporation

13 minutes ago
 IG Punjab takes notice of double murder in Attock

IG Punjab takes notice of double murder in Attock

22 minutes ago
 70m distributed among sick children of policemen

70m distributed among sick children of policemen

22 minutes ago
 Frustrated Ghanaians brace for more power cuts

Frustrated Ghanaians brace for more power cuts

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather