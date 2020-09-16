UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 07:36 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the province including the provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is prevailing over north western parts of the country while weak moist currents are penetrating southern parts of the country.

According to the MET office, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Okara and Rahim Yar Khan.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperature wasrecorded in the city as 38 centigrade and 28 centigrade,respectively.

More Stories From Weather

