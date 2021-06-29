Hot, dry weather forecast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The Met Office Tuesday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 20 C and 09.9C in Ziarat . However, strong wind is expected in western and south western parts of the province.