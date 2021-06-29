UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather Forecast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 second ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 10:10 PM

The Met Office Tuesday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 20 C and 09.9C in Ziarat . However, strong wind is expected in western and south western parts of the province.

