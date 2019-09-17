UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather Forecast 17 Sep 2019

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in the city and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours

However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at few places in Rawalpindi and Gujranwala divisions, the Met office said.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36 degree celsius in the city.

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the province during the past 24 hours. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Sargodha divisions.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours: Jhelum 16mm, Mangla 13mm, Narowal 8mm and Murree 1mm.

