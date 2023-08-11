Hot , dry weather forecast

The Met Office here on Friday forecast hot and dry weather for city and its adjoining areas during next 24 hours

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The Met Office here on Friday forecast hot and dry weather for city and its adjoining areas during next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature 46C was recorded during the last 24 hours.

The hot and dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.