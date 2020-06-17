UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather Forecast

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 08:03 PM

The Meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) : The Meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperature wasrecorded in the city as 42 centigrade and 28 centigrade,respectively.

