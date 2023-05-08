Hot & dry weather forecast across Sukkur division

The local Met Office on Monday has forecast hot and dry weather across the Sukkur division during the next 24 hours

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The local Met Office on Monday has forecast hot and dry weather across the Sukkur division during the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature of 38 centigrade and the lowest minimum of 24 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The hot and dry weather has also been forecast for Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts of northern Sindh.