Hot, dry Weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The Met Office forecast hot and dry weather in most parts while dry with cool nights in hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 7.5 degree centigrade and 3.7 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.