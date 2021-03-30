UrduPoint.com
Hot & Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 10:45 PM

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather (with gusty winds) in most parts of the province during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather (with gusty winds) in most parts of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 10.0 degree centigrade and 5.5 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.

