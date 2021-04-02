UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 08:22 PM

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather (with gusty winds) in most parts of the province during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather (with gusty winds) in most parts of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded as 9.0 degree centigrade and in Ziarat 03.6 degree centigrade on Friday.

