Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 12:24 AM

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours. According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 15.0 degree centigrade and 5.0 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours. According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 15.0 degree centigrade and 5.0 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.

However, gusty winds, cloudy weather/ rain is expected at isolated places in Lasbella, Khuzdar, Zhob and Barkhan.

Weather Quetta Zhob Barkhan Khuzdar Ziarat

