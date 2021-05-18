UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 06:28 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 15.0 degree centigrade and 7.

5 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.

However, gusty winds, cloudy weather/ rain is expected at isolated places in Barkhan while very hot conditions faced in Turbat, Lasbella, Awran and its surroundings areas. Rain received Barkhan and Loralai.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Turbat Barkhan Loralai Ziarat

Recent Stories

Germany in Contact With Israel, Hamas on Cross-Bor ..

10 seconds ago

PESCO notifies power shutdown in Mardan, Nowshera

13 seconds ago

Russian lawmakers move to ban Navalny supporters f ..

14 seconds ago

Ukraine denounces Russian 'suppression' of Crimean ..

16 seconds ago

Haleem Adil Shaikh visits Shaheed constable Syed N ..

20 seconds ago

EU probes Facebook's Kustomer buyout over data con ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.