Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 15.0 degree centigrade and 7.

5 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.

However, gusty winds, cloudy weather/ rain is expected at isolated places in Barkhan while very hot conditions faced in Turbat, Lasbella, Awran and its surroundings areas. Rain received Barkhan and Loralai.