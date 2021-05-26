UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 09:14 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 17 degrees centigrade and 7.8 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.

