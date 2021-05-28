UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 10:58 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 24.5 degrees centigrade and 12.3 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Friday.

