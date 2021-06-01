UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 12:52 AM

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 18.0 degrees centigrade and 09.7 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Monday

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Ziarat

Recent Stories

Emirates restarts flights to Venice, ups services ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Pakistan revi ..

1 hour ago

Violations of anti-money laundering procedures may ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Luxembourg explore cooperation opportunities ..

1 hour ago

GB CM approves setting up of LG&RD Directorate in ..

2 minutes ago

Danish government wants rethink on dropped vaccine ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.