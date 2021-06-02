Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours. According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 21.5 degrees centigrade and 09.6 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours. According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 21.5 degrees centigrade and 09.6 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.

However, rain-thunderstorm, gusty winds in expected at isolated places in Musahkel, Barkhan, Kohlu and surrounding areas..